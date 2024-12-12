14 IT projects under way to modernise Board of Revenue

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed announced on Thursday that 14 information-technology (IT) projects were being rapidly implemented to align the Board of Revenue with modern requirements

He was speaking at a ceremony, which was attended by Member IT Tariq Qureshi, Secretary Revenue Board Hafiz Ahmed Tariq, DG Punjab Land Records Authority Ikram-ul-Haq, Director Legal Abid Bhatti, and other senior officials.

The SMBR said the 14 projects includes AIT, e-Library, e-FOS, IT-based Land Management System, PLUS, digitization of the S&R Wing, Land Acquisition and Management, and Litigation and Information Management Systems.

Nabeel Javed also noted that reforms are underway to prevent money laundering in the real estate sector. To enhance transparency in land transfer and mutation processes, a state-of-the-art Electronic Registration and Stamp System is being introduced.

Under this system, pre-written stamp papers will be issued exclusively through the Bank of Punjab.

Previously, blank stamp papers were issued, which allowed room for forgery and malpractice. The new pre-written stamp papers will close such loopholes, eliminating opportunities for corruption. Additionally, modern e-stamp papers will be district-specific and cannot be used outside the issuing district. For inter-district transactions, applicants will require a license, and all government payments will be processed through e-payment methods.

The SMBR emphasized that protecting public property rights and establishing a fraud-free system are the top priorities of the Board of Revenue and the Punjab government.