14 parking plazas to be built in Lahore: Chairman LePark

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore Parking Company (LePark) Chairman Shahrukh Jamal Butt Wednesday disclosed to business community that 14 parking plazas would be constructed in Lahore under public-private partnership.

The sites for the parking plazas had also been selected, he added.

He was talking to businessmen here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), where LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik, Chief Traffic Officer Captain (R) Syed Hammad Abid, LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and Executive Committee Members, former Vice Presidents Zeshan Khalil and Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad also spoke on the occasion.

The LePark Chairman gave a detailed overview of the company and highlighted his mission, vision and future plans.

Shahrukh Jamal Butt said that traffic engineering, infrastructure, removal of encroachments and implementation of the law were the prime areas to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

To a question, he said that rotary parking was not feasible as it was very costly.

CTO Syed Hammad Abid announced to constitute committees at market level to resolve traffic-related issue within the short span of time.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik assured his full cooperation to the business community, saying that issue could be resolved through good liaison.

In his welcome addess, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that traffic system not only showed the face of society but also impacted greatly to the trade, industry and economy as smooth traffic lowered the cost of doing business.

He said it was necessary to implement set of rules and regulations to regulate and manage millions of vehicles that were transporting trading goods, raw materials and masses.

He said that all markets of city were facing issues of traffic mess due to unavailability of parking facilities. He said that the people parked their vehicles at roadsides that hampered the smooth flow of traffic.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that this issue could be tackled through construction of parking plazas under public-private partnership.

He said that Ferozepur Road, Hall Road, Shahalam Market, New Anarkali, Brandreth Road, Circular Road, Bilal Ganj, Badami Bagh, Azam Cloth Market, urdu Bazar, Gunpat Road, Karim Block, Gulshan Ravi, Landa Bazar, Akbari Mandi, Kashmiri Bazar and Shalimar Link Road etc immediately needed parking facilities.

LCCI Senior Vice President said that parking areas should be developed at Lahore Orange Line Metro Train stations.

LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that deployment of additional wardens at city markets could ensure smooth flow of traffic.