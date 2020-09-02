UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1454 Firms Get Soft Loans To Come Out Of Lockdown Crises

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:49 PM

1454 firms get soft loans to come out of lockdown crises

Around 1454 businesses across the country have so far been able to avail State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) Risk Sharing Facility (RSF) under Rozgar scheme at low mark-up to get their operations back on track after they suffered lockdown shock when coronavirus epidemic was at its peak

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):Around 1454 businesses across the country have so far been able to avail State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) Risk Sharing Facility (RSF) under Rozgar scheme at low mark-up to get their operations back on track after they suffered lockdown shock when coronavirus epidemic was at its peak.

Nine out of 22 commercial banks were found to be the top responders to the SBP initiative which approved maximum number of requests from businesses seeking loans at a mark up of 3 to 5 per cent only that is payable in two years after six-month grace period.

SBP's RSF initiative is meant to make businesses-in-trouble stand on their own feet and for labour to continue to earn for their families. SBP would provide 60 per cent surety while remaining 40 per cent surety to be provided by the borrowing firm.

According to statistics revealed by official sources, Bank Al Habib was on the top position by approving 239 cases. The figure comes around to 84 per cent of the total requests the bank received till July 10.

JS bank approved 189 cases, around 89 per cent of the total applications it received, Bank Al-Falah approved 165 cases (70 per cent), HBL (141 cases, 85 pc), Askari Bank (127 cases, 75 pc), Habib Metropolitan Bank (104 cases, 65 pc), Faysal Bank (64 cases, 80 pc), Dubai Islamic Bank (53 cases, 63 pc), Bank of Punjab (51 cases, 65 pc), UBL (49 cases, 55 pc), Meezan Bank (48 cases, 51 pc), Samba Bank (34 cases, 92 pc), Soneri Bank (32 cases, 80 pc), NBP (32 cases, 57 pc), MCB bank (29 cases, 54 pc), Alied Bank (28 cases, 57 pc), Al-Baraka Bank (16 cases, 50 pc), MCB Islamic Bank (15 cases, 60 pc), Bank of Khyber (13 cases, 41 pc), First Women Bank (10 cases, 77 pc), Bank Islami (08 cases, 36 pc), and Standard Chartered bank ( 07 cases, 13 pc).

Samba Bank approved comparatively lower number of cases around 34, however, its response to the scheme was on the top as it approved 92 per cent of the total requests it had received till July 10.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Bank July United Bank Limited Bank Al-Habib Dubai Islamic Bank First Women Bank Limited Habib Metropolitan Bank MCB Islamic Bank Limited Soneri Bank Limited Bank Of Khyber Bank Of Punjab From Top Askari Bank Limited Bank Al-Falah Limited Faysal Bank Limited Habib Bank Limited MCB Bank Limited Meezan Bank Limited National Bank Of Pakistan Samba Bank Limited Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

36 minutes ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

10 minutes ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

10 minutes ago

US Citizen Captured by SDF Pleads Guilty to Terror ..

10 minutes ago

Biden to travel to flashpoint city of Kenosha Thur ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.