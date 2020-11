15 Asian nations sign huge China-backed RCEP trade pact

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Fifteen countries on Sunday signed a sprawling Asian trade deal seen as a huge coup for China in extending its influence.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) -- which includes 10 Southeast Asian economies along with China, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia -- is the world's largest trade pact in terms of GDP, analysts say.