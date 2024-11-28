Open Menu

15 Banks To Open On Weekend For Receiving Hajj Applications

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 07:02 PM

In order to facilitate the intending pilgrims to deposit Hajj applications, the State Bank of Pakistan, Thursday, directed 15 designated banks to keep their concerned branches open on this Saturday and Sunday throughout the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) In order to facilitate the intending pilgrims to deposit Hajj applications, the State Bank of Pakistan, Thursday, directed 15 designated banks to keep their concerned branches open on this Saturday and Sunday throughout the country.

The last date for submission of Hajj applications along with dues from intending pilgrims for Hajj 2025 is December 3, 2024.

The central bank issued the directives following a request of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to facilitate the intending pilgrims in depositing Hajj applications along with dues for Hajj 2025, said a statement issued here.

The SBP has directed the designated banks “to keep their concerned branches open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on November 30, 2024 and December 1, 2024 throughout the country.”

Earlier, in terms of Hajj Policy, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has designated 15 banks (viz. National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Soneri Bank, Meezan Bank and Bank Islami) to collect Hajj applications w.e.f. November 18, 2024 till December 3, 2024 throughout the country.

More Stories From Business