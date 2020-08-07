UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Boreholes Completed In Newly Discovered Badin Coalfield

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:06 PM

15 boreholes completed in newly discovered Badin coalfield

Geological Survey of Pakistan GSP), a subsidiary of the Petroleum Division, has completed 15 boreholes with a cumulative depth of 5,877.2 meters in different regions of Badin and Mirpurkhas districts, covering an area of 2,200 square kilometers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Geological Survey of Pakistan GSP), a subsidiary of the Petroleum Division, has completed 15 boreholes with a cumulative depth of 5,877.2 meters in different regions of Badin and Mirpurkhas districts, covering an area of 2,200 square kilometers.

"Coal seams (lignite quality) have been encountered in all drill holes at various depths," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP while sharing two-year performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said geological logging of exploratory boreholes, collection of core samples and their chemical analysis had been completed, while digitization of borehole log data and technical report was in progress.

The project "Appraisal of Newly Discovered Coal Resources of Badin Coal Field and its adjoining areas of Southern Sindh, "Would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs170.633 million. "The main objective of the project is to discover new coal resources buried under alluvium in Badin and its adjoining areas," the official said.

He said experts believed that the coal would be of good quality and high heating value.�Coal is primarily classified into four major categories, or 'ranks' like lignite, sub-bituminous, bituminous and anthracite. One of the most valuable contents of coal was the carbon which supplied most of its heating value.

He said efforts were being made for exploration of tertiary coal in the Central Salt Range, Punjab aimed at meeting the growing domestic energy demand.

According to a report, recent geological investigations have shown that 186 billion tons of coal reserves exist in different parts of the country, which could be used as a Primary and inexpensive source for power generation.

"More than 184 billion tons deposits are located in Sindh province, with Thar coal field being the largest followed by Thatta-Sonda, Lakhra and Jhimpir. The coal is lignite to lignite-A to sub bituminous B&C in character with an average heating value of 6000 BTU/lb."/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Thar Progress Badin All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Sameh Shoukry on ..

22 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Ravi Development Authority today

35 minutes ago

Rational energy prices can attract investment: Mia ..

55 minutes ago

PCB announces financial rewards for ground staff

1 hour ago

Moon declares 7 flood-battered cities, counties as ..

38 seconds ago

Woman drowns into canal in Multan

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.