15-day deadline issued to hotels, CNG stations, petrol pumps to adapt safety measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Civil Defense Department has given 15 days deadline to all owners of hotels, CNG stations and petrol Pumps at Mingora Swat district to adapt all safety measures to avoid loss of human lives in case of emergency.

The deadline was issued by Civil Defense Director during inspection of different hotels, CNG stations and Petrol Pumps at Mingora Swat. The official examined mandatory safety measures pertaining to extinguish of fire.

He directed the owners to fulfill all the safety arrangements by 15 days, otherwise strict action would be taken against them. These measures would help provide quick assistance to people and save precious lives during emergency situation, he added.