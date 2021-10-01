15-days extension in last date of filing income tax returns for year 2021 in AJK announced

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) Oct 01 (APP):For the convenience of the existing and new tax payers, the AJK Government ~control Inland Revenue Department Friday announced 15 days extension in the last date for filing of income tax / statements returns for tax year 2021 across Azad Jammu Kashmir , it was officially announced.

September 30 was the last date for filing of the income tax returns and statements for the ongoing tax year - 2021 with the State Inland Revenue Department.

A spokesperson of IRD of AJK said on Friday extended the date of filing of the income tax returns and statement for the tax year 2021 till October 15 exercising powers vested under the provisions available in prevailing Income Tax Law.

The Commissioner Inland Revenue Department of AJK Sardar Zaffar Mahmood told APP on Friday that the step was taken as relief to the local income tax payers of entire Azad Jammu Kashmir including Mirpur district.

"The last date of filing of returns of total income / statements for final taxation was, earlier, due on 30th September, 2021, has been extended up to October 15th, 2021", the Commissioner said.

All officers of the Inland Revenue Department (Direct Taxes) across AJK have been directed to inform the tax payers and general public accordingly, he said. Ends /APP