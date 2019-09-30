15-days extension in last date of filing of income tax returns for tax year 2019 in AJK announced

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : In view of the tragic situation emerged of the September 24 disastrous earthquake in Mirpur district of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Commissioner Inland Revenue Department of Azad Govternment of AJK Government Sardar Zaffar Iqbal Khan here on Monday announced 15 days extension in the last date for filing of income tax/statements returns for tax year 2019 across Azad Jammu Kashmir, it was officially announced.

The last date for filing of the income tax returns and statements for the ongoing tax year - 2019 was September 30 with the State Inland Revenue Department.

The Commissioner IRD of AJK extended the day of filing of the income tax returns and statement for the tax year 2019 exercising his powers vested under the provisions available in prevailing Income Tax Law.

The Commissioner Inland Revenue Department of AJK Sardar Zaffar Mahmood told APP here Monday that the step was taken as relief to the local income tax payers of entire Azad Jammu Kashmir including Mirpur district particularly, suffered by the catastrophe that reportedly badly affected the routine life in the calamity-hit Mirpur sub division in particularly.

"The last date of filing of returns of total income / statements for final taxation was, earlier, due on 30th September, 2019, has been extended up to October 15th, 2019", the Commissioner said.

Elaborating, Sardar Zaffar said that the returns of total income and statement of final taxation for companies (availing special taxes years), individuals and association of persons could be filed, now, by the above extended last date October 15, he added.

All officers of the Inland Revenue Department (Direct Taxes) across AJK have been directed to inform the tax payers and general public accordingly, he said.