UrduPoint.com

15 Elected PCGA CEC Members Unopposed

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 08:10 PM

15 elected PCGA CEC members unopposed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Around 15 cotton ginners elected Central Executive Committee members unopposed for 2021-22 elections of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association here on Monday.

A three members PCGA election commission consisted of Chief Election Commissioner, Hafeez Anwar, Khalil Khan and Nand Lal scrutinized the papers submitted on August 28 and found them correct today.

Those who have been elected included: Sohail Mahmood (Lodhran), Muhammad Khalid Bashir (Alipur), talat Sohail (Lodharn), Waheed Arshad (Bahawalpur), Shahid Hameed (Chistian), Ahmed Ali (Vehari), Muhammad Anwar (Sahiwal), malik Alamdar Hussain (Muzaffargarh), Muhammad Mazhar Shoaib Khan (DG Khan), Soba Khan Malik (Mainali), Abdul Mohmand Khan ( Sukkar), Harish Kumar (Tando Adam), Mukesh Kumar ( Dadu), Sonu Mal (Khairpur), and Vinod Kumar (Nawab Shah).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Election Commission Of Pakistan Sahiwal Bahawalpur Lodhran Muzaffargarh Vehari Khairpur Dadu Tando Adam Alipur August Cotton

Recent Stories

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for student ..

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

33 minutes ago
 MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

1 hour ago
 UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in governm ..

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

1 hour ago
 The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announ ..

The power in the palms: Samsung Electronics announces pre-orders for much awaite ..

1 hour ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s f ..

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s future diplomats

2 hours ago
 34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.