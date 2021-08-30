15 elected PCGA CEC members unopposed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Around 15 cotton ginners elected Central Executive Committee members unopposed for 2021-22 elections of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association here on Monday.

A three members PCGA election commission consisted of Chief Election Commissioner, Hafeez Anwar, Khalil Khan and Nand Lal scrutinized the papers submitted on August 28 and found them correct today.

Those who have been elected included: Sohail Mahmood (Lodhran), Muhammad Khalid Bashir (Alipur), talat Sohail (Lodharn), Waheed Arshad (Bahawalpur), Shahid Hameed (Chistian), Ahmed Ali (Vehari), Muhammad Anwar (Sahiwal), malik Alamdar Hussain (Muzaffargarh), Muhammad Mazhar Shoaib Khan (DG Khan), Soba Khan Malik (Mainali), Abdul Mohmand Khan ( Sukkar), Harish Kumar (Tando Adam), Mukesh Kumar ( Dadu), Sonu Mal (Khairpur), and Vinod Kumar (Nawab Shah).