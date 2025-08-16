15-member Chinese delegation calls on Ch Shafay

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met with a 15-member delegation of China’s Letin Auto Group here at PSIC House on Saturday

The delegation was led by the Group’s General Manager, Mr Shu Xin. Letin Auto Group will establish an EV small car manufacturing plant in Punjab.

The Chinese group also expressed interest in installing solar charging stations.

The provincial minister assured the group of full cooperation and facilitation for investment in Punjab.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that investors in Punjab’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs) are being provided with special incentives. If the Chinese group sets up its plant in any SEZ of Punjab, it will enjoy a 10-year income tax exemption and a one-time facility of duty-free import of machinery.

He added that due to the conducive environment in Punjab, investors from China and other countries are setting up industries, which is not only strengthening the economy but also creating employment opportunities for local people.

The provincial minister highlighted that there are vast investment opportunities in Punjab’s EV sector, while the government’s focus is also on promoting electric vehicles.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Imran Hashmi, Director, Punjab board of Investment, while the Chinese investors’ delegation included the Group’s Production Manager Zhong Wei, R&D Director Zhao Shuang, and other officials of the company.