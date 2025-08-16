15-member Chinese Delegation Calls On Ch Shafay
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 10:48 PM
Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met with a 15-member delegation of China’s Letin Auto Group here at PSIC House on Saturday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain met with a 15-member delegation of China’s Letin Auto Group here at PSIC House on Saturday.
The delegation was led by the Group’s General Manager, Mr Shu Xin. Letin Auto Group will establish an EV small car manufacturing plant in Punjab.
The Chinese group also expressed interest in installing solar charging stations.
The provincial minister assured the group of full cooperation and facilitation for investment in Punjab.
Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that investors in Punjab’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs) are being provided with special incentives. If the Chinese group sets up its plant in any SEZ of Punjab, it will enjoy a 10-year income tax exemption and a one-time facility of duty-free import of machinery.
He added that due to the conducive environment in Punjab, investors from China and other countries are setting up industries, which is not only strengthening the economy but also creating employment opportunities for local people.
The provincial minister highlighted that there are vast investment opportunities in Punjab’s EV sector, while the government’s focus is also on promoting electric vehicles.
The meeting was also attended by Dr Imran Hashmi, Director, Punjab board of Investment, while the Chinese investors’ delegation included the Group’s Production Manager Zhong Wei, R&D Director Zhao Shuang, and other officials of the company.
Recent Stories
AJK seminar highlights India's double standards on independence and human rights
Pakistan’s economy moving in right direction : Ayaz Sadiq
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) cracks down on counterfeit mafia in Chiniot
PTA, telecom operators working to restore services in flood-hit areas
Experts call for strong climate adaptation to safeguard country
UAE welcomes Alaska Summit hosted by President Donald Trump
Tribute paid to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
3 killed, 12 arrested as Hyd police recover Rs10 million cash, 9 vehicles
RPO Faisalabad holds open court in Chiniot to address public grievances
Hajj applications deadline extended by one day, says ministry
Federal gov’t assures maximum assistance to KP in climate relief: Prime Minist ..
Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for fast-track ..
More Stories From Business
-
Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for fast-track approval of imported ..42 seconds ago
-
15-member Chinese delegation calls on Ch Shafay44 seconds ago
-
Public-Private collaboration vital for expanding digital economy: Nasir Qureshi5 hours ago
-
Big industry grows by 4.14 % in June 202512 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 202513 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 202514 hours ago
-
Govt reduces price of HSD by Rs 12.84, maintains MS Petrol at Rs 264.6121 hours ago
-
Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged22 hours ago
-
Govt decides to import 85,000 metric tons of sugar to stabilize prices in local market24 hours ago
-
Ahsan calls for reviving foreign student enrollments to boost Pakistan’s soft power1 day ago
-
ICCI backs PM’s call for national charter, urges unity for economic revival1 day ago
-
Pakistan, Japan explore industrial collaboration in automotive, IT1 day ago