$150 Per Barrel of Oil Possible, Hard to Provide Accurate Forecast - Russian Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Oil prices up to $150 per barrel are possible, but it is difficult to predict developments in the current geopolitical and economic situation, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said.

"The cost of oil in the range of 80-150 Dollars per barrel is in principle possible, but our task is not to guess how much oil will cost, but to ensure the functioning of the oil industry," Shulginov said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper, commenting on the issue of oil prices should Europe refuse to import petroleum from Russia.

"We are ready to sell oil and oil products to friendly countries in any price range," he said.