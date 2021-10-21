UrduPoint.com

152nd PIEDMC BoD's Meeting Held

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:32 PM

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi chaired the 152nd PIEDMC Board of Directors (BoDs) meeting here Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi chaired the 152nd PIEDMC Board of Directors (BoDs) meeting here Thursday.

The Board expressed satisfaction on the performance report of PIEDMC for last one year. According to the report, PIEDMC earned Rs 12 billion from QABP (Quaid-i-Azam Business Park), and industrial zones of Rahim Yar Khan, Vehari and Bhalwal.

The company also started development works in QABP and Bahawalpur Industrial Zone as well as transformed Chunian Industrial Zone into Aqua Business Park. Work on net metering and expansion project also started in Sundar Industrial Estate, the report disclosed. Under corporate social responsibility (CSR), construction work of medical trauma center and management training programme had also been launched.

The PIEDMC Board of Directors meeting also approved to release Rs 55 million to FESCO (Faisalabad for construction of 132 KV grid station in Bhalwal Industrial Zone and Rs 9.6 million to LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) for feeder connection in Chunian Aqua Business Park.

On the recommendations of procurement committee, Board also approved Rs 5.

4 million for consultancy services of disposal stations in Vehari and Rahim Yar Khan industrial zones, Rs 30 million for transaction advisory of Muzaffar Garh Industrial Zone, renewal of contracts of transport service and medical insurance for staff.

The meeting also approved the proceedings of the 151th board meeting.

While addressing the meeting, Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabil Hashmi said that on the directions of Minister Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, PIEDMC was facilitating business through one window operations in its managed industrial zones. Ease of Doing Business Index in these zones was one of the best in Pakistan and that was why industrialists were giving preference to PIEDMC-managed zones for their business.

The Board directed the management to complete the development works of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Bahawalpur and Chunian Aqua Business Park in given time.

Board Directors Syed Tariq Siraj Jafri, Arif Qasim, Ahsan Mehmood Butt, Usman Aslam Malik, Shahid Hussain Tarar, Muhammad Anees Khawaja, Dr Sameera Rehman, CEO Ali Moazzam Syed, and concerned officers of finance, labour and industries departments were also present.

