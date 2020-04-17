UrduPoint.com
1.59 % Surplus Witnessed In Pak-Bangladesh Trade: SBP

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 03:24 PM

1.59 % surplus witnessed in Pak-Bangladesh trade: SBP

Pakistan's goods and services trade with Bangladesh witnessed surplus of 1.59 percent during first eight month of ongoing fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ):Pakistan's goods and services trade with Bangladesh witnessed surplus of 1.59 percent during first eight month of ongoing fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to Bangladesh were recorded at $512.089 million during July-February (2019-20) against exports of $510.413 million during July-February (2018-19), showing growth of 0.32 percent in first eight month of current fiscal year, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Overall Pakistan's exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 2.64 percent in eight months, from $16.

009 billion to $16.433 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from Bangladesh into the country during the period were recorded at $34.504 million against $40.344 million last year, showing decreased of 14.47 percent in first eight month of current fiscal year.

The overall imports into the country decreased by 17.51 percent, from $35.945 billion to $29.651 billion, according to the data.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $477.585 million against $470.69 million during same period of last year, showing 1.59 percent growth.

