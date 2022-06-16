15pc salary raise, 15pc special allowance for govt employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Keeping in view the price-hike and hardships of the public employees, the present government, despite financial constraints, has generously announced to increase their salaries by 15 percent and provision of 15 percent as Special Allowance to those employees (BPS-1 to 19) receiving very low ratio of allowances.

In his budget speech on the floor of the house here Wednesday, Provincial Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said that government has also increased pensions of the retired public sector employees by 05 percent, while minimum monthly wage for the labourers and working class has been enhanced from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000.