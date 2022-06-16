UrduPoint.com

15pc Salary Raise, 15pc Special Allowance For Govt Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2022 | 12:10 AM

15pc salary raise, 15pc special allowance for govt employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Keeping in view the price-hike and hardships of the public employees, the present government, despite financial constraints, has generously announced to increase their salaries by 15 percent and provision of 15 percent as Special Allowance to those employees (BPS-1 to 19) receiving very low ratio of allowances.

In his budget speech on the floor of the house here Wednesday, Provincial Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said that government has also increased pensions of the retired public sector employees by 05 percent, while minimum monthly wage for the labourers and working class has been enhanced from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab govt earmarks Rs 28,000 mln for P&D

Punjab govt earmarks Rs 28,000 mln for P&D

18 minutes ago
 Rs 80.77b for roads, Rs 6b for prisons, Rs 3.6b fo ..

Rs 80.77b for roads, Rs 6b for prisons, Rs 3.6b for PSCA allocated

18 minutes ago
 J&KSM Chief Altaf Bhatt condemns Indian educationa ..

J&KSM Chief Altaf Bhatt condemns Indian educational terrorism in IIOJ&K

18 minutes ago
 Working 24/7 to save baby manatee orphaned in Colo ..

Working 24/7 to save baby manatee orphaned in Colombia

19 minutes ago
 Govt presented tax-free, people friendly budget: C ..

Govt presented tax-free, people friendly budget: CM

19 minutes ago
 Somalia's president appoints lawmaker Hamza Abdi B ..

Somalia's president appoints lawmaker Hamza Abdi Barre as PM

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.