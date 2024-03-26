Open Menu

16 Development Schemes Worth Rs 72.997b Approved

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM

16 development schemes worth Rs 72.997b approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) The Provincial Development Working Party, Punjab (PDWP) in its 48th meeting of the current financial year here Tuesday approved 16 development schemes at an estimated cost of Rs 72.997 billion.

P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan presided over the PDWP meeting that approved the following schemes:

1) Channelization of Jabba Nullah Tehsil & District Mianwali at the cost of Rs 960.456 million

2) Concrete Lining of Maggi Magassom Link RD 0 to 58500 at the cost of Rs 420.263 million

3) Rehabilitation of 6R/Hakra with System at the cost of Rs 461.283 million

4) Rehabilitation of 7R/Hakra with System at the cost of Rs 414.936 million

5) National Program for Improvement of Watercourse In Pakistan (Punjab component) Phase-II at the cost of Rs 47503.49 million

6) Replacement of Beds and other Equipment at RHCs of Punjab at the cost of Rs 1342.338 million

7) Program for Provision of CT Scan Service in Selected THQS on Outsourced Model. (Revised) At the cost of Rs 988.917 million

8) Rehabilitation / Improvement of Ferozepur Road from Gajumata to Kasur L=33.00km, Lahore at the cost of Rs 8417.402 million

9) Rehabilitation of road from Kot Radha Kishan to Kasur L=31.

00 km, District Kasur at the cost of Rs 2025.990 million

10) Rehabilitation and Carpeting of Metalled Road from Rafiq Chowk to Mehrab Wala Ahmedpur East, Length 21.75 km District Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs 544.383 million

11) Rehabilitation/Improvement of Metalled Road from Kacha Khuh to

Abdul Hakeem Length 20.00 Km, District Khanewal at the cost of Rs 1396.599 million

12) Rehabilitation of Road from Chishtian to Haroonabad via Pull Murad Length 26.40 Km District Bahawalnagar at the cost of Rs 1438.176 million

13) Dualization of Muzaffargarh Road (Jauharabad Chowk Girote), (on-going) Length=25.25 km, District Khushab at the cost of Rs 3460.093 million

14) Rehabilitation of Mana Jamlera Road, Length 16.10 Km District Vehari at the cost of Rs 645.154 million

15) Rehabilitation / Improvement of Lahore Raiwind Road from Lake City to Raiwind, Length 10 Km in District Lahore at the cost of Rs 1957.517 million

16) Feasibility Study and Establishment of Punjab Grid Company. (Revised PC-II) At the cost of Rs 24 million

The P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, the board members, heads and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Raiwind Punjab Company Road Kasur Bahawalpur Lake City Bahawalnagar Khanewal Khushab Mianwali Muzaffargarh Vehari Chishtian Kot Radha Kishan Nabeel From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pak ..

Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide a ..

Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series i ..

Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to ..

Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..

2 hours ago
 LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by ..

LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections

3 hours ago
 Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision

3 hours ago
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke R ..

PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi

3 hours ago
 Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakista ..

Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat

4 hours ago
 Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home S ..

Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..

5 hours ago
 Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite st ..

Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business