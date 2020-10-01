16000 Tax Returns Filed With RTO Multan Till Sep 30
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 16000 tax payers filed their income tax returns with the Regional Tax Office (RTO) Multan till Sep 30.
September 30 was the last date of filing tax returns and RTO offices remained open till late in the night to facilitate filers. However, official sources said that date for filing tax returns has been extended further till Dec 8 to enable individual tax payers and companies file their tax returns.