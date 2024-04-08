163rd BoD meeting of PIEDMC held

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Javed Iqbal here Monday presided over the 163rd meeting of the PIEDMC Board of Directors.

The board approved the sale plan of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate. The meeting also approved the design and cost of the main gates of the Quaid-e-Azam business Park; the audited accounts of the company for the years 2021 and 2022; the terms of references of the working committees; and the concept paper of the Green Energy Initiatives.

The Board also approved obtaining a license from PTA to provide telecommunication services in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park; formation of the special committee to acquire land for a new grid station in Sunder Industrial Estate; and initiating the process to fill the vacant statutory seats of the company.

While addressing the meeting Chairman PIEDMC Javed Iqbal said that speedy measures were being taken to promote industrial development in Punjab. Special focus is being given to the timely completion of development projects and the provision of facilities to the industrialists under one roof. Board members Shehzad Azam Khan, Sajid Saleem Mehnas, Muhammad Ahmed, Dr. Shahid Raza, Ibrahim Tariq, CEO PIEDMC Ali Muazzam Syed along with the officers of the Finance Department, Punjab Board of Investment and Trade and TEVTA participated in the meeting.