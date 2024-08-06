Open Menu

16th Food Agri Livestock Asia 2024 Exhibition From Aug 9

Published August 06, 2024

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with Ecommerce Pvt Limited and Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) will hold a three-day 16th Food Agri Livestock Asia 2024 & & Plastic Packaging Paper Print Asia 2024 Exhibition here at Expo Centre from August 9 to 11, 2024

PCJCCI President Moazzam Ghurki told media here Tuesday that the event will feature over 350 international and local participants, showcasing the latest in food processing, packaging, ingredients, machinery, and technology. Exhibitors and visitors will be coming from more than 11 countries including China, Turkey, Iran, Thailand, Malaysia, Russia, Belarus, UAE, Qatar and more.

Dr. Khursheed Nizam, President E-Commerce Gateway Pvt Ltd, said that business community must join us for this premier gathering of industry leaders, professionals, and key stakeholders and to explore innovations, trends, and new products, and seize the opportunity for networking, business development, and knowledge exchange.

Uzair Nizam, President of Food Agri Livestock Asia exhibition, said that they were committed to promoting trade and industry through high-quality exhibitions, conferences and activities.

The PFA Director General said that Punjab Food Authority has always made all efforts ensures the safety and quality of food products in the region, enhancing standards and protecting public health.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, said that the exhibition is being held in international standard and has additional events for the three days: The event will additionally have a three-day black box Salonnaire Competition featuring renowned culinary chefs from around the world including UK, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Sri Lanka, Europe, and more. In addition, the event will have a three-day Future Food Tech Summit / conference. A three-day Mango Festival celebrating the king of fruits will also be held at the event. The stakeholders should join to drive innovation, foster partnerships, and propel the industry towards sustainable growth.

