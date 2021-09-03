UrduPoint.com

17 Candidates File Papers For LCCI Polls

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 12:20 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :A total of 17 candidates have filed their nomination papers on Thursday for the forthcoming Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) elections for year 2021-22.

Nine candidates have submitted their nomination papers for 8 seats of the corporate class, while 8 nominations have been received for 7 seats of the associate class and only one nomination is filed for the reserved woman seat.

Mian Jabbar Khalid, Khalid Mehmood, Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Rizwan Haider, Ahmed Ellahi, Muhammad Riaz ul Hassan, Muhammad Momin Ali Malik, Tariq Mehbood and Moazzam Rasheed have filed nominations for the corporate class.

Mian Nauman Kabir, Muhammad Yousaf Shah, Chaudhry Wajid Ali, Haris Ateeq, Malik Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Usman, Mian Attiq-ur-Rehman and Darshan Sign have filed nomination papers for associate class, while Shamim Akhter has submitted her nomination papers for the reserved seat for woman.

