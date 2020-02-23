UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 New Oil & Gas Exploration Blocks Await Security Clearance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 01:00 PM

17 new oil & gas exploration blocks await security clearance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Petroleum Division has forwarded around 17 onshore oil and gas exploration blocks to the quarters concerned for getting security clearance and subsequently initiating the activities to discover hydrocarbon reserves in all four provinces of the country.

The new exploration areas consisted of Block-2668-23 (Khewari East), spanning over 1451.23 Square Kilometer (Sq. Km)  area in Sindh, Block-2966-2 (Chah Bali), 2488.95 Sq. Km area in Balochistan, Block-2967-5 (Mach) 2496.31 Sq. Km in Balochistan, Block-2970-9 (Jampur), 2465.76 Sq. Km area in Punjab, Block-3068-9 (Nareli), 2414.95 Sq. Km area in Balochistan, Block-2467-17 (Sujawal South), 1914.1 Sq. Km area in Sindh, Block-2871-7 (Khangarh West), 2487.11 Sq. Km in Punjab, Block-2367-8 (Jhor Wah), 2308.06 Sq. Km in Sindh, Block-2767-2 (Gaj), 1473.82 Sq Km in Sindh and Balochistan, Block-2869-15 (Meeranpur), 2474.64 Sq Km in Balochistan and Punjab, Block-2967-6 (Sibi), 1911.63 Sq Km in Balochistan, Block-2867-6 (Dadhar), 2494.98 Sq Km in Balochistan, Block3269-3 (Wana), 1748.3 Sq. Km area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Block-3269-4 (Razmak), 2381.94 Sq Km in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Block 3269-5 (Miran Shah), 1427.07 Sq Km in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Block-2767-3 (Hiden), 857 Sq. Km in Sindh and Block 3273-6 (Garmala), 2379.

27 Sq. Km in Punjab.

"There are currently 38 active Exploration Licenses awarded to both local and foreign national oil companies which are undertaking exploration studies and projects in their allocated areas," according to an official data available with APP.

Exploration and Production (E&P) companies, operating in Pakistan, have so far drilled 18 offshore oil and gas wells including Kekra-I to discover hydrocarbon deposits in the deep sea waters but could not get the required results.

A senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP that the country was in dire need of a big discovery as existing hydrocarbon reserves were depleting fast and its reliance on imported gas and oil was increasing with each passing day.

Quoting a recent study, he feared that the existing deposits would further deplete 60 percent by the year 2027 and underlined the need for stepping up exploration activities in potential areas on war-footing.

In a bid to accelerate oil and gas exploration activities in potential areas of the country, the official said the government was in process of floating an international tender for award of new exploration blocks. "The tenders will be given in international dailies soon, for which the required formalities are being fulfilled."\778\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Oil Sibi Jampur Khangarh Sujawal Wana Gas National University All Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

2 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

12 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of &#039;Sultan A ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.