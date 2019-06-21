UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17 Workers Trapped Inside Hydropower Construction Site Rescued Alive In Nepal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:31 PM

17 workers trapped inside hydropower construction site rescued alive in Nepal

Seventeen including six Chinese workers trapped inside the tunnel of an under-construction hydropower project in Nepal were rescued alive on Friday morning, 11 hours after the incident, officials said

KATHMANDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Seventeen including six Chinese workers trapped inside the tunnel of an under-construction hydropower project in Nepal were rescued alive on Friday morning, 11 hours after the incident, officials said.

They were stuck inside after the dry landslide that occurred in the construction site at 8:30 p.m. local time on Thursday blocked the entrance of the 4.18-km-long tunnel of Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project in Nepal-China bordering district Rasuwa, local administrator Arjun Bhandari told Xinhua by phone.

"We have rescued trapped 11 Nepali and six Chinese workers alive this morning. All of them are safe. It took 11 hours to complete the rescue operation," Bhandari said.

According to Bhandari, the workers were rescued safely because the landslide did not cause any damage to the tunnel where they were trapped.

"All the rescued laborers were brought to the construction site office of the hydropower project, some 200 meters down from the tunnel construction site," he said.

The local administration had deployed a team of 38 security personnel from the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police to rescue the trapped workers.

The under-construction Rasuwagadhi Hydropower project is the largest among the four hydropower projects that are currently being developed by subsidiary companies of Chilime Hydropower Company, a private power developer in Nepal.

China International Water and Electric Corporation, the Chinese contractor, was hired for the civil work of the project. The hydropower project is expected to come into operation by February 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Army Police Water China Company Nepal SITE February 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Papua New Guinea migrant camp on fire as self-harm ..

38 seconds ago

Nuclear safety agency finds problems in radioactiv ..

39 seconds ago

European stock markets steady at open 21 June 2019 ..

41 seconds ago

PIA staff sets example by returning foreign passen ..

12 minutes ago

Mexican airline offers one-dollar flights to retur ..

42 seconds ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan surprised over issuance sho ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.