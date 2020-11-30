UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

17th China-ASEAN Expo Concludes In South China

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 01:23 PM

17th China-ASEAN Expo concludes in south China

The 17th China-ASEAN Expo and the concurrent China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit concluded Monday in Nanning, the capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

NANNING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The 17th China-ASEAN Expo and the concurrent China-ASEAN business and Investment Summit concluded Monday in Nanning, the capital city of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A total of 86 investment projects worth 263.87 billion Yuan (around 40.1 billion U.S. Dollars) were signed at the four-day event, an annual increase of 43.6 percent, according to data released by the expo's secretariat at the closing ceremony.

The investment projects in the fields of health, big data, logistics, new manufacturing, new materials, new energy and finance, accounted for 85.

3 percent of the total.

With an exhibition area of 104,000 square meters, this year's expo set up 5,400 booths for 1,668 enterprises, including Fortune 500 and industry-leading companies. In addition, 1,956 enterprises from home and abroad participated virtually in the event.

More than 150 trade and investment promotion activities were held both online and offline during the expo.

The 18th China-ASEAN Expo is preliminarily scheduled for Sept. 10 to 13, 2021, with Laos continuing as the Country of Honor and Pakistan the Special Partner Country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business China Nanning Laos Event From Billion

Recent Stories

PCB decides to hire psychotherapists for national ..

3 minutes ago

58th ASRB meeting held at UoM

1 minute ago

China 5-year treasury bond futures close higher Mo ..

1 minute ago

Eight Inmates Killed, 50 Injured in Sri Lanka Pris ..

4 minutes ago

UN chief calls for eliminating scourge of chemical ..

4 minutes ago

FESCO issue shutdown program

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.