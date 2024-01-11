18 trainee officers visit UAF, learn about university initiatives

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) A delegation of 18 officers of 34th Senior Management Course from the National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and called on Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan at the syndicate room.

The vice chancellor briefed the delegation about the agricultural challenges and university's initiatives to tackle those challenges. He said the UAF had achieved marvelous achievements in the field of education, research and outreach in the last year. He said the country's average wheat production was limited to 32 maunds per acre, while the progressive farmers were getting 60 maunds per acre. He said the UAF, in collaboration with the Washington State University, introduced new varieties of wheat that were resistant to the climate changes.

The VC said the UAF developed herbicide tolerant and insect resistant transgenic sugarcane varieties, which would help increase productivity and farmers’ profit. He said that the university was making all-out efforts to develop agriculture on modern lines. He said it was need of the hour to enhance local soybean cultivation in order to solve the poultry feed and edible oil issues.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said the UAF had introduced a new variety of soybean with high yield and short duration, which had been cultivated by a hundred farmers last year and this year, it would be experimented by 1,000 farmers.