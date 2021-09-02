183,000 acers identified for tea cultivation in country, National Assembly body informed

National Assembly (NA) Committee on National Food Security and Research on Wednesday was informed that about 183,000 acers have been identified for Tea cultivation in Pakistan while green tea was being exported to Japan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :National Assembly (NA) Committee on National food Security and Research on Wednesday was informed that about 183,000 acers have been identified for Tea cultivation in Pakistan while green tea was being exported to Japan.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research was held under the Chairmanship of MNA, Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, at National Tea and High Value Crops Research Institute at Shinkiari (NTHRI).

The Committee was given briefing regarding the objectives and potential of Tea cultivation in Pakistan, in detail.

The issues were also raised by the Management of NTHRI regarding the shortage of employees, and requested for the construction of boundary- wall of the NTHRI.

The Committee directed NARC that the issues and problems of the NTHRI may be resolved on priority basis.

MNAs, Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Riaz ul Haq, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, Kamal Udin, and senior officials from the Ministry NFS&R and NARC attended the meeting.