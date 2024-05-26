Open Menu

18,371 Retailers Register Under FBR's Tajir Dost Scheme

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2024 | 06:20 PM

18,371 retailers register under FBR's Tajir Dost Scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Sunday informed that a total of 18,371 retailers have been registered under the Tajir Dost Scheme by 25 May.

According to the FBR data, around 14,472 retailers registered through Tajir Dost scheme and 3,899 registered other than this scheme.

The data revealed that 5,303 retailers from Karachi, 5,112 from Lahore and 1,567 from Islamabad have registered under the scheme.

Similarly, 2,138 traders from Rawalpindi, 1,534 from Peshawar and 980 from Quetta and 1,737 from other cities have also been registered.

