19 exporters receive LCCI Export Trophy 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Nineteen leading exporters received LCCI Export Trophy 2022 in a ceremony, held here at Governor's House on Tuesday, over their best performance.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman awarded the trophies to the winning exporters. Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, Executive Committee members and former LCCI office-bearers were also present.

CEO Six-B food Industries Muhammad Tahir Anjum received "Governor's Trophy". CEO Nisar Spinning Mills Mian Tariq Nisar, GM Millat Tractors Azhar Noor, CEO Marhaba Laboratories Muhammad Usman Sheikh, Director Supreme Rice Mills Riasat Ali, CEO Pacific Pharma Quratul Ain Irfan, CEO Haji M. Rice & Processing Amin-Ullah, CEO Selmore Pharmaceutical Muhammad Sajjad, Director Pharmasol Adil Akbar, Director General Fan Company Mobin Ahmed Ilyas, GM Asian Food Industries Muhammad Humair, CEO Dr Masood Homoeopathic Pharmaceuticals Muhammad Zubair Qureshi, Director Stellar International Shahbaz Siddique, CEO Epesol (Pvt) Ltd., Engr. Ikhlaq Ahmad received Best Export Performance Trophy. Director Shahzad Afzal Khawaja Rice Processors, Director Vital Foods Muhammad Shahid, CEO Diamond Jumbolon Bilal Ejaz, Director Kalamkar Ibrahim Rehman and Managing Director Sadiq Gelatin Industries Muhammad Arshad received Best Export Brand Trophy.

Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman told the ceremony participants that the Lahore Chamber was serving trade, industry and economy in letter and spirit. He said that the business community was important pillar of economy and no country could move forward without its due role. He said that the government was ensuring maximum facilities for the business community and investors.

He said that economy of Pakistan had made considerable improvement due to untiring efforts and policies of the present government. He said that because of good economic indicators, foreign investors were showing keen interest to invest in Pakistan. He said the government was making best efforts to strengthen the economy and to promote trade and industry of the country.

The governor said the government had joined hands with the universities and was making all-out efforts to psychologically strengthen the flood victims and new courses had been started in this regard. He invited the trophy-holders to send their write-ups and their issues would be forwarded to the Federal government.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that local industry should be encouraged to give a quantum jump to the national exports. "Our local industry is facing various problems," he said adding that regulatory duty, custom duty and additional custom duty on the components, machinery and raw materials, being imported by the SMEs, should be abolished.