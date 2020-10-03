1.9m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, arrivals down by 34.98 pc

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 1.9 million or exactly 1,907,518 bales have reached ginneries across Pakistan till Oct 1, 2020, showing a shortfall by 34.98 per cent compared to corresponding period of last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to 1.9 million or exactly 1,907,518 bales have reached ginneries across Pakistan till Oct 1, 2020, showing a shortfall by 34.98 per cent compared to corresponding period of last year.

According to a report issued by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA), 1.6 million or 1,604,628 bales have undergone the ginning process.

Arrivals in Punjab were recorded at 736,760 bales and 1.

1 million or 1,170,758 bales in Sindh.

Total over 1.4 million or 1,476,168 bales have been sold out including 1,459,568 bales bought by textile millers and rest of 16,600 by exporters. Stock of cotton bales lying unsold was calculated at 431,350 bales.

Total 466 ginning factories were operational in the country at this time including 196 in Sindh and 270 in Punjab. Sanghar district of Sindh continued to remain on top showing arrivals of 704,554 bales, says the report.