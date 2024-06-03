19th 'My Karachi Oasis of Harmony' exhibition to start from Aug 2

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Monday, said that preparations were in full swing to organize 19th edition of 3-day international exhibition “My Karachi Oasis of Harmony” at Karachi Expo Center.

The exhibition, spread over all six halls of the Expo Center in addition to various recreational facilities in the outer area, will start from August 2 and conclude on Aug 4, 2024, he added while speaking at the first meeting of Special Committee for My Karachi Exhibition which was presided over by its Chairman Muhammad Idrees, said a statement issued here.

President KCCI, while appreciating the efforts of the special committee stressed that as My Karachi was one of the most important events of KCCI, all Managing Committee Members must participate enthusiastically in the activities in order to stage the event in a splendid manner.

Chairman Special Committee Muhammad Idrees, highlighted the journey of the exhibition and stated that Late Siraj Kassam Teli launched My Karachi Exhibition in 2004 with a prime objective to project the true and soft image of Karachi and Pakistan.

He said that KCCI’s My Karachi Exhibition will showcase traditional stalls and other features including kids area, live cooking show, fireworks, live musical concert, pet show, cultural show and special continental cuisine.

The exhibition, this year, will be looking into the possibility of seeking participation from the Alternate Energy and the IT Sectors, particularly those engaged in Artificial Intelligence, he informed adding that fruits and vegetable exhibitors will also be participating in My Karachi and KCCI plans to hold a mango festival as well.

A large number of local and multinational companies in Pakistan have been approached and efforts were also underway for participation of foreign delegations in the mega event, Muhammad Idrees stated and hoped that My Karachi will attract maximum participation not only by the exhibitors but also by the public as the exhibition displays a wide range of products and services being offered to buyers at discounted factory rates.

“This year’s exhibition will give a perfect platform for business-to-business and business-to-consumer meetings, besides providing recreational facilities to Karachiites who densely participate in the glittering event every year”, he added.

Recognizing the services of KCCI office bearers and members, regular participants and Sindh government in success of the exhibition during all these years, he stressed “We all will have to make collective efforts and go an extra mile to stage an impressive and memorable exhibition this year”.

Senior Vice President KCCI Altaf A. Ghaffar, Vice President Tanveer Ahmed Barry, Co-Chairman Special Committee for My Karachi Exhibition Ismail Suriya, Former Presidents Iftikhar Ahmed Vohra, Muffasar Atta Malik and Shamim Ahmed Firpo along with KCCI Managing Committee and Members of KCCI Special Committee for My Karachi Exhibition were also present at the meeting.