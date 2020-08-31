UrduPoint.com
1st Installment Of Collected GIDC To Be Recovered From Industrial Consumers In Sept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 09:39 PM

The Petroleum Division (PD) on Monday said it had directed the gas utility companies to recover first installment of the collected Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) from industrial and commercial consumers in the month of September

"The Petroleum Division has started implementing on the Supreme Court's August 13 decision about GIDC Act-2015," the PD said on its official twitter account.

As per the apex court's verdict, it said the directives had been passed to gas companies [SNGPL & SSGC) to recover the collected Cess [levy) in 24 installments.

The Petroleum Division said the recovered amount would be utilized in execution of gas infrastructure development projects, which were being supervised by its top leadership.

The PD condemned negative propaganda being carried out in media against the Ministry and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar.

