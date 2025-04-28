1st JC sets agenda for enhancing Pakistan-Czech relations

The first session of the Pakistan-Czech Republic Joint Commission (JC) on Economic Cooperation was held here Monday, under the framework of the Agreement on Economic Cooperation signed between the two governments in Prague on July 26, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The first session of the Pakistan-Czech Republic Joint Commission (JC) on Economic Cooperation was held here Monday, under the framework of the Agreement on Economic Cooperation signed between the two governments in Prague on July 26, 2023.

Both the countries signed important protocols during the JC session, the meeting of which was co-chaired by Special Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Muhammad Humair Karim and Director General responsible for the EU and Foreign Trade Section of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, David Müller.

High-level delegations from both countries, including officials and private sector representatives, participated in the Commission’s deliberations.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Humair Karim said that the Czech Republic’s industrial strength and Pakistan’s strategic location and emerging market offer significant complementarities.

He stressed the need to increase bilateral trade, streamline trade procedures, reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers, and establish direct logistics channels. He also invited Czech businesses to invest in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in sectors such as automotive, renewable energy, agricultural technology, information technology, and manufacturing.

The delegates supported the organization of business forums and sector-specific exhibitions in Prague and Islamabad, and agreed to explore the formation of Joint Working Groups (JWGs) in the fields of Trade and Investment, Health and Pharmaceuticals, and Information Technology.

Discussions on investment cooperation included the revival of efforts to negotiate a Bilateral Investment Agreement, with both sides committing to work towards concluding a modern treaty to support and protect two-way investments. Opportunities for joint ventures in industrial sectors such as surgical instruments, sports goods, leather, and footwear were highlighted, along with support for SMEs and innovation partnerships.

The Commission also addressed energy cooperation, with the Czech Republic sharing its transition goals under the European Green Deal and Pakistan offering potential G2G opportunities through the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

Collaboration prospects were identified in renewables, efficiency technologies, and technical training.

Interest was also expressed in developing R&D partnerships to tackle regional energy challenges.

In the health sector, the Pakistani side proposed initiatives for regulatory collaboration, data sharing, capacity building, joint research, and the development of a digitalized cancer registry. In the area of education, Pakistan emphasized student and faculty exchanges, participation in Erasmus + programs, and the alignment of TVET programs with labor market needs in both countries.

On labor and manpower cooperation, Pakistan proposed the signing of an MoU on labor mobility and discussed strategies for skills recognition, pre-departure training, and worker welfare. The Czech side agreed to refer the proposal to relevant authorities and acknowledged the importance of safe and structured labor migration.

Both sides also discussed enhanced cooperation in ICT and digital economy, including opportunities in cybersecurity, emerging technologies, and IT services offshoring. The proposal to establish a Joint Working Group on IT and Telecommunication was positively received.

In transport and infrastructure, the Commission welcomed the finalization of the Air Services Agreement (ASA) and reviewed areas for cooperation in public transport modernization, urban mobility, aviation training, and transport technologies.

Discussions on environmental cooperation focused on climate adaptation, wastewater treatment, hydrological modelling, and waste-to-energy solutions, with Pakistan sharing proposed projects and the Czech side offering technical assistance and expertise.

In the area of standardization and metrology, both countries agreed to enhance cooperation through mutual recognition, certification frameworks, and support for the National Metrology Institute of Pakistan (NMIP) in collaboration with the Czech Metrology Institute (CMI).

The Joint Commission concluded with the mutual agreement to convene the Second Meeting of the Pakistan-Czech Republic Joint Commission in Prague in 2026, with the date to be finalized through diplomatic channels.

The successful launch of this Joint Commission marks a significant step forward in deepening Pakistan-Czech Republic economic relations through structured dialogue and practical collaboration.