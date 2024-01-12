1st Special Credit Guarantee Company For SMEs Inaugurated
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Ministry of Finance and Karandaaz here Friday launched Pakistan's first special credit guarantee company namely the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited (NCGCL), with an objective to provide financial assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country
The inauguration ceremony, among others, was attended by representatives from the British High Commission, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCP), State Bank of Pakistan, and the Ministry of Finance.
NCGCL, the joint venture of Ministry of Finance and Karandaaz aims, to enhance financial accessibility through special credit guarantee facilities, particularly focusing on expanding financial reach for businesses operating at the small and medium scale across the board.
Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad highlighted the significance of this revolutionary initiative. She said, private credit for SMEs in Pakistan stands at a mere 5.2 percent, declining from 7.7 percent in the last five years in the country.
She said the credit level was significantly lower compared to other South Asia, which has an average of over 17 percent, undoubtedly they do better on exports and they do better on competitiveness.
She said, reality is that SMEs sector accounts 90 percent of formally registered businesses, contributes to around 40 percent of GDP and employees around 80 percent of non-agriculture labour forces, offering an opportunity to low income strata.
She was of the view that inadequate investment in SME sector, globally recognized to enhance competitiveness of countries and industries and value addition as well as employment generation, has hindered Pakistan’s sustainable growth and development.
She said launching of NCGCL was a far reaching institutional reform that is being launched, adding the purpose of this transformative step was to facilitate smoother capital investment paths for small businesses.
She said, a well-designed and effectively implemented credit guarantee schemes can create an average 30 t0 35 percent financial additionality in the market which translates into economic additionality in terms of higher productivity and innovation, employment generation etc.
The minister said, NCGCL would create various products tailored for the Pakistani market, catering to over 1.5 million SMEs and a market volume exceeding PKR 3.7 trillion.
Dr. Shamsad Akhtar emphasized that the collaboration with financial institutions through NCGCL will ensure a guaranteed access to credit in the market, fostering economic growth for businesses.
Speaking on the occasion, British High Commissioner Jean Merritt said initial investment of Rs.6 billion has been made in the company under the financial inclusion program.
On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karandaaz also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the expertise of his company in this particular sector.
