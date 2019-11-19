UrduPoint.com
2-Days Workshop On ‘Youth Enterprise Development’ Begins At UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 03:58 PM

2-Days workshop on 'Youth Enterprise Development' begins at UVAS

The Business Incubation Centre (BIC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a two-dayworkshop on ‘Youth Enterprise Development’ atUVAS Veterinary Academy here on Tuesday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019) The Business Incubation Centre (BIC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged a two-dayworkshop on ‘Youth Enterprise Development’ atUVAS Veterinary Academy here on Tuesday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof DrMasoodRabbani presided over the inaugural session of the workshop whileguest speakersfrom Punjab UniversityAdjunct Prof DrShahid A Zia, Founder Highly Keen Management Institute MrJibran Bashir, DirectorOffice of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) DrFarhanJamil and number of participants were present.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof DrMasoodRabbani said that UVAS have strong liaison with private sector and working closely with poultry industry. He saidseventy percent of poultry industries owners are graduated from UVAS. He said UVAS always providing many opportunities of entrepreneurship to encourage its students to start theirs-own businesses.

He urged students to focusing onvalue edition of poultry meat and dairy products as well as entrepreneur. He also shared the success stories of UVAS alumni who are serving successfully in different national and international organisations of all over the world. He said few years before entrepreneur course added in the curriculum of different degree programme.
DrFarhanJamil spoke about the objectives of the workshop. He said in this workshop various aspects will be discussed related to entrepreneurship content,definitions, theoretical approaches, motivation and demographics, similarities and difference between entrepreneur and managers, implementation of business idea/business plan, market analysis & marketing strategy of startups and finance & accounting programof startups etc.

