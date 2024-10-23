2 factories sealed for polluting environment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has sealed two factories on the charge of polluting the environment.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa, along with his team, inspected various factories and mills on Tuesday night and found two factories situated at Sammundri Road violating the Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) Rules and polluting environment.

Therefore, the DD Environment sealed premises of these factories and said that zero tolerance policy has been adopted against environmental pollution and all those would be dealt with an iron hand who would be found involved in environmental pollution, a spokesman local administration said here on Wednesday.