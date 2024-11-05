Open Menu

2 Factories Seized For Producing Unhealthy Oil In Mirpurkhas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 09:27 PM

2 factories seized for producing unhealthy oil in Mirpurkhas

Authorities in Mirpurkhas raided and seized two factories producing unhealthy cooking oil from animal and poultry waste, on Tuesday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Authorities in Mirpurkhas raided and seized two factories producing unhealthy cooking oil from animal and poultry waste, on Tuesday.

According to the DC Office, the operation was led by Assistant Commissioner Zainab Hafeez of Hussain Bakhsh Mari Taluka, following instructions from Deputy Commissioner Dr Rashid Masood Khan.

The raid which included members of the Sindh food Authority vigilance team, uncovered numerous hygiene violations at both factories.

Officials reported a complete lack of proper record-keeping.The illegal production and sale of the substandard oil led to the immediate temporary closure and seizure of the facilities. The investigation is ongoing.

APP/hms/378

