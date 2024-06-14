2 New UAF Sugarcane Varieties Approved For Commercialisation
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of Pakistan, working under the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), has approved and recommended for commercialisation of two high-yielding and potential varieties of genetically modified sugarcane crop including Insect-resistant transgenic sugarcane (CABB-IRS) and herbicide-tolerant transgenic sugarcane (CABB-HTS), developed by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).
A UAF spokesman said on Friday that the TAC approved the varieties and recommended their commercialisation at its 34th meeting. TAC Chairperson Dr Farzana Altaf Shah and UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan congratulated Pro-Vice Chancellor/Dean Agriculture UAF Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan and his team for developing the varieties.
These sugarcane varieties are carrying superior traits like input-responsiveness, early maturing (suitable for plantation even after wheat in the months of April and May), top borer-resistance, herbicide-tolerance and high-number of tillers, spokesman added.
Meanwhile, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan hoped that these varieties would pave way for increase in per acre yield of sugarcane.
He said that UAF had produced 50 new varieties of different crops, fruits and vegetables for the last three years which would increase the agri productivity. Only soybean would help the country to save the $ 1.5 billion spent on the import of edible oil.
It is worth mentioning that first GM borer-resistant sugarcane variety was approved for commercial cultivation in Brazil and it is saving 1.52 billion US Dollars annually since it has coveted 15% area under its cultivation. UAF varieties with superior traits are second in the world, and first in Pakistan, which are approved for commercial cultivation across the country, he added.
Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the average sugarcane production in the country is 45-50 tons/ha, which is very low as compared to the average yield worldwide which is around 60 metric tons/ha. The new GM varieties would help boost up the productivity manifolds, he added.
Recent Stories
Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 to be presented today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
More Stories From Business
-
Dr. Yusuf Zafar expresses gratitude to govt for PCCC support in Budget 2024-2545 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.800 per tola1 hour ago
-
SECP launches companies’ regularization scheme2 hours ago
-
SECP asks companies to benefit from Regularize scheme by Sept 152 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 1.30 pc2 hours ago
-
Indonesia embassy, ACI hosts 'ASEAN Movie Night'3 hours ago
-
Govt projected to enhance area under major crop production4 hours ago
-
Industry to grow at 4.4% during upcoming fiscal year5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 20249 hours ago
-
PCGA wants government to make cotton profitable for farmers, ginners16 hours ago