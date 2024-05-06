2 plots sealed over illegal construction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two residential plots on a charge of illegal

construction in addition to removing encroachments from Satiana Road.

A FDA spokesman said on Monday that Estate Officer FDA Aneeb Aslam Randhawa received

complaints that owners of Plot No143 and 144 in Chuhar Majra had started illegal construction

on his plots without approval of the map and permission of the concerned authority.

The FDA enforcement team sealed the plots and warned their owners to get their construction

maps and plans approved.

Meanwhile, the FDA removed encroachments from Jhal Chowk Satiana Road by confiscating

material of shopkeepers from public sites.