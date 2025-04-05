Open Menu

2 Ultrasound Machines Donated To Allied Hospital-II

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 08:20 PM

2 ultrasound machines donated to Allied Hospital-II

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Anjuman Insidad-e-Manshiyat has donated two state-of-the-art ultrasound machines to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) to facilitate their patients.

Prof Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar handed over the machines to Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal in a formal ceremony in which several notable figures including Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Niazi, Dr. Imran, Anjuman President Zafar Iqbal, General Secretary Aamna Akram, Dr. Aamir Head of Nephrology Department, Dr. Sehar ICU Department, Dr. Asif Ghumman, etc. were also present.

Expressing his gratitude, MS Dr Zafar Iqbal thanked the Anjuman Insidad-e-Manshiyat for its valuable contribution and said that the donation would help in enhancing quality of patient care at the hospital.

“This noble gesture will not only aid in timely diagnosis and treatment but also bring great reward in the hereafter for those involved in this donation”, he added.

General Secretary Anjuman Insidad-e-Manshiyat Aamna Akram said that the new ultrasound machines would help the hospital to serve maximum number of patients in less time besides improving both efficiency and accessibility.

