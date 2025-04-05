2 Ultrasound Machines Donated To Allied Hospital-II
Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2025 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Anjuman Insidad-e-Manshiyat has donated two state-of-the-art ultrasound machines to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) to facilitate their patients.
Prof Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar handed over the machines to Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal in a formal ceremony in which several notable figures including Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Niazi, Dr. Imran, Anjuman President Zafar Iqbal, General Secretary Aamna Akram, Dr. Aamir Head of Nephrology Department, Dr. Sehar ICU Department, Dr. Asif Ghumman, etc. were also present.
Expressing his gratitude, MS Dr Zafar Iqbal thanked the Anjuman Insidad-e-Manshiyat for its valuable contribution and said that the donation would help in enhancing quality of patient care at the hospital.
“This noble gesture will not only aid in timely diagnosis and treatment but also bring great reward in the hereafter for those involved in this donation”, he added.
General Secretary Anjuman Insidad-e-Manshiyat Aamna Akram said that the new ultrasound machines would help the hospital to serve maximum number of patients in less time besides improving both efficiency and accessibility.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Index to Measure Relationship Strength ..
Godolphin's Dubai Future won the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup
UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in February 2025
First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla Classic
Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of ..
FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Japanese parliaments
UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's Forum of Women Parliamentarians
Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartphone That Has It All
TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photography for the Next Era
General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Rus ..
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investm ..
Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours
More Stories From Business
-
NADRA office to be set up in Allama Iqbal Colony6 minutes ago
-
2 ultrasound machines donated to Allied Hospital-II6 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.5,500 to Rs320,000 per tola2 hours ago
-
Pakistan sending high-level delegation to US for trade negotiations: Finance Minister3 hours ago
-
European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 202511 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 202512 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal for civil ..22 hours ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 2.94 trillion in the market1 day ago
-
2.6 million families get benefit from Ramazan Package 2025: Ahsan Iqbal1 day ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 146 points1 day ago
-
Shahid Imran hails reduction in electricity tariffs to boost industrial sector1 day ago