2-week Pakistan Stock Exchange Mock Trading Competition launched

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The speakers at the opening ceremony of a two-week Mock Trading Competition titled "PSX Stock Challenge" emphasized the youth especially students of finance and economics to promote culture of maximum savings, and of wise and knowledge-based investment in capital market.

This initiative has been launched jointly by pakistan stock exchange and Tabbani's school of Accountants (TSA) to provide the students of accountancy with better knowledge about the capital market and give them practical training about, how to invest wisely and based on knowledge instead of reacting to rumors and speculations in the capital market. Stock Challenge App is also being introduced.

So far, more than 1000 finance students have got registered for this competition. Of these, 500 students from Tabbani's School of Accountants were present at this opening ceremony.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's Managing Director, Muhammad Rafiq urged the students to motivate the society especially their families for maximum savings of their earnings and for making wise investments in the capital market for short and long periods. Not only to invest savings, but the people should re-invest their returns into equities to multiply their incomes.

"You, being educated youth can create awareness among your family members as well," he asserted.

He highlighted the role of psx in capital market and in the economy as a whole.

PSX is the only national exchange of the country after merger of Lahore and Islamabad Stock Exchanges, he said.

PSX's Senior Officer, Raela Lateef said the two-week Mock Trading Competition would cover long list of things relating to PSX, National Clearing Company Limited, Central Depositary Company, Pakistan Securities and Exchange Commission and Federal Ministry of Finance.

She said Pakistan was the highest consumer spending country in Asia. She underlined the need for saving more than spending, and for knowledge-based investment and to re-invest the returns to multiply earnings and to cover the loss of Currency value over the period due to increasing inflation.

"Your money looses worth if not invested wisely because of inflation," she remarked.

She explained to the students the mechanism of trading of shares and complete chain of capital market.

Abdal Shah and Tamoor Khan spoke on the training plan and its scope.

TSA's Chief Finance Officer urged that instead of responding to rumours and speculations, investment be made after thorough study of capital market and balance sheets of the listed companies for last couple of years to ensure wise investment.

After completion of this training/competition the participatingstudents would be given cash awards and appreciation certificates.