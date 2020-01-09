UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2-week Pakistan Stock Exchange Mock Trading Competition Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 08:42 PM

2-week Pakistan Stock Exchange Mock Trading Competition launched

The speakers at the opening ceremony of a two-week Mock Trading Competition titled "PSX Stock Challenge" emphasized the youth especially students of finance and economics to promote culture of maximum savings, and of wise and knowledge-based investment in capital market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The speakers at the opening ceremony of a two-week Mock Trading Competition titled "PSX Stock Challenge" emphasized the youth especially students of finance and economics to promote culture of maximum savings, and of wise and knowledge-based investment in capital market.

This initiative has been launched jointly by pakistan stock exchange and Tabbani's school of Accountants (TSA) to provide the students of accountancy with better knowledge about the capital market and give them practical training about, how to invest wisely and based on knowledge instead of reacting to rumors and speculations in the capital market. Stock Challenge App is also being introduced.

So far, more than 1000 finance students have got registered for this competition. Of these, 500 students from Tabbani's School of Accountants were present at this opening ceremony.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's Managing Director, Muhammad Rafiq urged the students to motivate the society especially their families for maximum savings of their earnings and for making wise investments in the capital market for short and long periods. Not only to invest savings, but the people should re-invest their returns into equities to multiply their incomes.

"You, being educated youth can create awareness among your family members as well," he asserted.

He highlighted the role of psx in capital market and in the economy as a whole.

PSX is the only national exchange of the country after merger of Lahore and Islamabad Stock Exchanges, he said.

PSX's Senior Officer, Raela Lateef said the two-week Mock Trading Competition would cover long list of things relating to PSX, National Clearing Company Limited, Central Depositary Company, Pakistan Securities and Exchange Commission and Federal Ministry of Finance.

She said Pakistan was the highest consumer spending country in Asia. She underlined the need for saving more than spending, and for knowledge-based investment and to re-invest the returns to multiply earnings and to cover the loss of Currency value over the period due to increasing inflation.

"Your money looses worth if not invested wisely because of inflation," she remarked.

She explained to the students the mechanism of trading of shares and complete chain of capital market.

Abdal Shah and Tamoor Khan spoke on the training plan and its scope.

TSA's Chief Finance Officer urged that instead of responding to rumours and speculations, investment be made after thorough study of capital market and balance sheets of the listed companies for last couple of years to ensure wise investment.

After completion of this training/competition the participatingstudents would be given cash awards and appreciation certificates.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Stock Exchange Exchange Company Pakistan Stock Exchange Money Market Family From Asia Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leadership keen to support fishing profession: ..

1 hour ago

SEWA organises 6th Sharjah Energy Forum

1 hour ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues schedule ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Thursday 09 Jan 2020

3 minutes ago

Farogh Naseem, Sultan discuss CPC implementation i ..

3 minutes ago

Clean Green Pakistan campaign successfully underwa ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.