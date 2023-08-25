$20 bln increase in exports can steer country out of economic crisis: Shahid Khaqan

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday said if the exports were increased by $ 20 billion dollars, the national economy could get out of difficulties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday said if the exports were increased by $ 20 billion Dollars, the national economy could get out of difficulties.

"To steer Pakistan out of the current crisis, the entire leadership will have to sit together and take tough decisions," Abbasi, who is also a senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, said while speaking at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He alleged that investors were reluctant to invest in Pakistan due to NAB's actions. "If local investors will not invest in Pakistan, then who will come and invest here, so favourable conditions should be created for local investors first and then foreign investment will follow." He said in order to boost industrialization, the government should provide free land on lease to the industry.

The former PM said free and fair elections were vital to stabilize the economy.

Speaking on the�occasion,�ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said the national economy was currently facing�serious challenges due to which businesses were also suffering.

"The Dollar's flight, high electricity, gas and oil prices have increased the cost of doing business," he said urging the government to create a conducive environment for businesses in consultation with the private sector.� Ahsan said all the loss-making state-owned enterprises should be privatized as the government was spending huge amounts to keep them afloat.

He said the�ICCI�wanted to establish an industrial estate in the region and sought Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's support in that regard.

ICCI Senior Vice President Faad Waheed, Khalid Iqbal Malik, Zafar Bakhtawari and others also spoke on the occasion.