20 Depts' Participation In Dubai Expo To Help Bring Investment: Baryar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:37 PM

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Trade and Investment Ahsan Saleem Baryar has said that 20 departments of the province are participating in the Dubai Expo, which will brighten the investment possibilities in Punjab

While addressing local exporters after visiting Dubai Expo, he said the Punjab government would send 25 young people to the event, registered in Startup Pakistan where they would have an opportunity to showcase their talents and creativity.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would inaugurate investor portal at Dubai Expo under the Punjab Investment board. An international business conference, seminars and panel discussions would be held at the Dubai Expo, he added.

This will help attract investors to invest in Punjab, he added.

In this regard, the Punjab government is providing special support and facilities to small and medium enterprises/ industries which are associated with exports. Baryar said that according to the vision of the prime minister and the chief minister, positive results of investor friendly policies were coming out now.

The SACM said that dozens of projects worth billions of rupees had been launched by investors in Punjab's special economic zones and industrial centers.

He said that investment in Special Economic Zones (SEZ) of Punjab was creating thousands of employment opportunities at the local level.

Ahsan Baryar said that the Punjab government was committed to bringing 'ease of doing business' and it was discussing abolition of the no-objection certificate (NOC) condition for investors.

