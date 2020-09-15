20 govt properties sold for Rs 1b so far

The Ministry of Privatization on Tuesday said it had so far auctioned some 20 government- owned properties in different cities with Rs 1 billion proceeds in the first phase which commenced on September 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Privatization on Tuesday said it had so far auctioned some 20 government- owned properties in different cities with Rs 1 billion proceeds in the first phase which commenced on September 7.

The next phase of auction being under taken on the prime ministers directives, would take place at Multan, Vehari and Rahim Yar Khan starting from September 16 and culminate on September 28 with the sale of the biggest property worth over Rs 5 billion, a ministry press release said.

It said all the properties auctioned so far in four cities were sold through open bidding and in a transparent manner. The 90% of sale proceeds would go for debt retirement and the rest 10% for poverty alleviation.