20 Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed, Structures Demolished
Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 07:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed premises of 20 illegal housing colonies in addition to demolishing their structures, here on Tuesday.
FDA spokesman said that FDA checked status of various housing schemes and found 20 colonies on Sheikhupura Road, Canal Road and Sammundri Road as illegal because their developers had established these schemes without completing codal formalities.
Therefore, FDA enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Mian Qamar Shehzad, Inspector Aslam Ansari, Sana Ullah, Aslam Gujjar, etc. sealed premises and sales offices of these colonies and demolished their boundary walls, gates in addition to digging up their roads, sewerage system, etc.
Among these colonies included Prime Block, Faisal Garden-II, The Garden-II, Smart City, Canal Breeze, Gulshan-e-Rehman, Umar Valley, Lateef Garden, Rehman House, Haidar Town of Sheikhupura Road and Canal Road, al-Haq Homes, Unique City, Allied City, City Villas, Allied Housing, Palm Garden, Green City, Ahmad Canal View, Madina Paradise and Khayaban Housing on Sammundri Road.
On special direction of Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, the Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin supervised the operation and confiscated material from sales offices of the illicit housing colonies.
Two developers produced resistance when the FDA team conducted operation. Hence, these accused were arrested and handed over to the police besides submitting their challans in the competent court of Special Judicial Magistrate for further action, spokesman added.
Meanwhile, Director General FDA Asif Chaudhry appealed to the general public to avoid from purchasing plots in the illegal housing schemes, otherwise, they would face severe lack of utility services in addition to heavy financial loss and other legal complications.
Recent Stories
Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai
FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..
1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..
MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans
Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses
UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims
DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation
HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed
Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons
95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet
Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old record on South African soil
Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations start in Karachi
More Stories From Business
-
20 illegal housing colonies sealed, structures demolished5 minutes ago
-
Survey completion of 35 industrial zones to put positive impact on economy: Aleem Khan15 minutes ago
-
FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC projects50 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb vows to complete rightsizing plan of 43 ministries by June-end; 150,000 vacant posts aboli ..2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Post to issue commemorative stamp in recognition of ICC's role in business growth2 hours ago
-
China's foreign exchange reserves drop to 3.2024 trln USD2 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Tuesday2 hours ago
-
.3 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs1,000 per tola3 hours ago
-
PBF for realisation of SIFC’s long-term economic dividends3 hours ago
-
Call for collaboration with China’s chemical industry to improve Pakistan’s competitiveness3 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb vows to complete rightsizing of 43 ministries by June-end; 150,000 vacant posts abolished3 hours ago