20 Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed, Structures Demolished

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2025 | 07:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed premises of 20 illegal housing colonies in addition to demolishing their structures, here on Tuesday.

FDA spokesman said that FDA checked status of various housing schemes and found 20 colonies on Sheikhupura Road, Canal Road and Sammundri Road as illegal because their developers had established these schemes without completing codal formalities.

Therefore, FDA enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Mian Qamar Shehzad, Inspector Aslam Ansari, Sana Ullah, Aslam Gujjar, etc. sealed premises and sales offices of these colonies and demolished their boundary walls, gates in addition to digging up their roads, sewerage system, etc.

Among these colonies included Prime Block, Faisal Garden-II, The Garden-II, Smart City, Canal Breeze, Gulshan-e-Rehman, Umar Valley, Lateef Garden, Rehman House, Haidar Town of Sheikhupura Road and Canal Road, al-Haq Homes, Unique City, Allied City, City Villas, Allied Housing, Palm Garden, Green City, Ahmad Canal View, Madina Paradise and Khayaban Housing on Sammundri Road.

On special direction of Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, the Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin supervised the operation and confiscated material from sales offices of the illicit housing colonies.

Two developers produced resistance when the FDA team conducted operation. Hence, these accused were arrested and handed over to the police besides submitting their challans in the competent court of Special Judicial Magistrate for further action, spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Director General FDA Asif Chaudhry appealed to the general public to avoid from purchasing plots in the illegal housing schemes, otherwise, they would face severe lack of utility services in addition to heavy financial loss and other legal complications.

