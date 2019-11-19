20-kg flour bag price fixed at Rs808, sugar at Rs70 per kg

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :District government has decided to fix the price of 20-kg flour bag at Rs808, Ghee 180 per kg and price of sugar at Rs 70, 72 per kg.

Addressing the meeting to review the prices of essential commodities, Deputy Commissioner Saif Ullah Dogar said those who found involved in inflation and hoarding do not deserve any concession and will be dealt with an iron hand.

No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he added.

He directed the price control magistrates, officers of market committees and the departments concerned that they should perform their duties with devotion, adding that the process of auction in open markets and wholesale markets should be monitored strictly.