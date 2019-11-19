UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20-kg Flour Bag Price Fixed At Rs808, Sugar At Rs70 Per Kg

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 07:44 PM

20-kg flour bag price fixed at Rs808, sugar at Rs70 per kg

District government has decided to fix the price of 20-kg flour bag at Rs808, Ghee 180 per kg and price of sugar at Rs 70, 72 per kg

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :District government has decided to fix the price of 20-kg flour bag at Rs808, Ghee 180 per kg and price of sugar at Rs 70, 72 per kg.

Addressing the meeting to review the prices of essential commodities, Deputy Commissioner Saif Ullah Dogar said those who found involved in inflation and hoarding do not deserve any concession and will be dealt with an iron hand.

No negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he added.

He directed the price control magistrates, officers of market committees and the departments concerned that they should perform their duties with devotion, adding that the process of auction in open markets and wholesale markets should be monitored strictly.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price Market Government

Recent Stories

NASA Confirms Water Vapor on Jupiter's Europa for ..

2 minutes ago

OGDCL employees' job case on fake degrees; Supreme ..

2 minutes ago

Three people die in Romania after pest control

2 minutes ago

Polish Prime Minister Speaks Against LGBT Families ..

2 minutes ago

Joint Venture of Russia's Sberbank, Mail.ru Group ..

10 minutes ago

Bill Gates Backs Start-Up Poised to Generate Energ ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.