$20 Million Chinese Investment Comes In Service Sector

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:47 PM

Chinese investors have worked out a comprehensive business plan to provide five important services to citizens of Pakistan in six big cities, initially investing $20 million, with future prospects of $600 million

Chinese company, Timesaco intends to provide five special services in sectors including transportation, cargo, bank transaction and advertizing, Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Timesaco, Donald Li told APP in an exclusive interview here Wednesday.

"We will provide a rapid services platform to citizens by launching five special service including the Buraq Taxi Service, Heavy Cargo Delivery , Orders' Delivery, Moving Automated Teller Mechines (ATM) and vehicle advertisement facilities under the Umbrella of 'Timesaco' for people of six major cities� of Pakistan including twins cities of Rawalpindi Islamabad," he said.

Initially these instant services would be launched in the six major cities of Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalanad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar and would be extended to other urban centers.

Donald told APP that 'Timesaco' had already held its pre-launch event in Islamabad a week ago and introduced its Instant Services: taxi service "Buraq", instant delivery "Fema" and City Freight "Cargo+".

He said that modern technology and innovative methods of E-commerce would be utilized in delivering these services.

Replying to a question, he explain that this taxi service would be offered at 10 percent discount rates for ride to education institution, health centers and marriage halls, adding special discount would also be provided to professionals including teachers, army personal and students.

He said that for Timesaco services, customers could download application from Google Play Store for instant services in all five major areas.

He said that people interested to work with Timesaco taxi services could register their vehicles with the company without any precondition. Buraq drivers will get 97% share of their earring and company will get only 2% from drivers while one percent would be invested in Drivers' Club for providing health and education services to families of drivers.

He said people could register their bikes, cars, Rickshaws, Pickups, Qingqi Loaders, and Trucks with the company and get multiple ways for earning.

Replaying to question, regarding the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of Company, he said that "we have plan to work for promoting health and education sector of Pakistan."He said that like " Fobbes Magazines" our company had plan to highlight the struggle of 100 successful people of the Pakistan, those who progressed in very difficult situation.

