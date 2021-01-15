UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 New E&P Blocks To Bring Over $71 Mln Investment: PD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

20 new E&P blocks to bring over $71 mln investment: PD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Petroleum Division (PD) Friday opened the bids it received for 20 new onshore oil and gas Exploration (E&P) blocks and expressed confidence that with the auction more than $71 million investment would pour in the country during a three-year period.

The Director General (Petroleum Concessions) has publicly opened the bids for grant of 'Petroleum Exploration Rights' here. "The minimum investment to be carried out by the E&P companies in these Blocks for prospecting will be over $71 million in three years," a PD news release said.

Apart from the E&P activities, the successful companies would also spend over & 1.3 million in carrying out social welfare activities in their respective blocks. "For the blocks that have discoveries, investments of several hundred million Dollars will be made by these companies to develop the production," the PD added.

The auction was part of the incumbent government's strategy to revive the E&P activities in the country which had been ignored by the previous governments.

The Petroleum Division said the incumbent government believed in reducing reliance on oil and gas imports by introducing ease-of-doing-business, ensuring transparency and providing a level-playing field to all competitors in the E&P sector.

"The onset of E&P activities will also help create job opportunities and possible decrease in the import bill," it said.

The biddings were invited for award the blocks in all existing four zones I,II, III and I(F), namely Block-3068-6 (Killa Saifullah), Block-2762-2 (Desert), Block-3067-7 (Sharan), Block-3272-16 (Lilla) Block-3372-25 (Abbottabad), Block-3471-1 (Nowshera), Block-3372-26 (Hazro), Block-3273-5 (Jhelum), Block- 3372-27 (North Dhurnal), Block-2668-23 (Khewari East), Block-3068-9 (Nareli), Block-3068-10 (Block-28 North), Block-3170-11 (Dera Ismail Khan), Block-3069-9 (Suleiman),Block-3072-9 (Okara), Block-3171-2 (Nurpur), Block-2972-7 (Vehari), Block-2972-8 (Sutlej), Block-2770-4 (Islamgarh) and Block-2467-17 (Sujawal South).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Abbottabad Oil Job Okara Dera Ismail Khan Nowshera Jhelum Vehari Hazro Sujawal Gas All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Coastal Command Annual Efficiency Aw ..

2 hours ago

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love ..

2 hours ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

2 hours ago

Govt increases POL prices again

3 hours ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.