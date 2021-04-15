2,000 Rural Revenue Centres to be functional by June: Tarar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayyat Tarar said on Wednesday that 2,000 Rural Revenue Centres would be made functional by the end of June this year.

The number of Rural Revenue Centres would reach 8,000 by the end of this year. In order to provide relief to the masses effective measures were being taken. Revenue system was being upgraded as well as up-to-dated with the help of modern technology, he stated this during his visit to Dahi Markaz-e-Maal in Sama Satta Bahawalpur, according to a handout issued here Wednesday.

The SMBR said that facilities like mutation and transfer of deed have been provided in different villages. Now people would get revenue related facilities at their doorstep. Babar Hayat Tarar added that BOR activated 761 Rural Revenue Centres and soon these centres would be linked with NADRA for ensuring the uninterrupted provision of revenue related facilities to the people. He said that Punjab government was using modern technology for public service. Digitization in the BoR had brought transparency in revenue matters, he added.