UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2,000 Rural Revenue Centres To Be Functional By June: Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:25 AM

2,000 Rural Revenue Centres to be functional by June: Tarar

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayyat Tarar said on Wednesday that 2,000 Rural Revenue Centres would be made functional by the end of June this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayyat Tarar said on Wednesday that 2,000 Rural Revenue Centres would be made functional by the end of June this year.

The number of Rural Revenue Centres would reach 8,000 by the end of this year. In order to provide relief to the masses effective measures were being taken. Revenue system was being upgraded as well as up-to-dated with the help of modern technology, he stated this during his visit to Dahi Markaz-e-Maal in Sama Satta Bahawalpur, according to a handout issued here Wednesday.

The SMBR said that facilities like mutation and transfer of deed have been provided in different villages. Now people would get revenue related facilities at their doorstep. Babar Hayat Tarar added that BOR activated 761 Rural Revenue Centres and soon these centres would be linked with NADRA for ensuring the uninterrupted provision of revenue related facilities to the people. He said that Punjab government was using modern technology for public service. Digitization in the BoR had brought transparency in revenue matters, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Government Of Punjab Visit Bahawalpur Bor Babar Hayat June

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

11 minutes ago

Glowing tribute paid to I.A Rehman on lifelong str ..

1 minute ago

Wheat procurement underway in province

1 minute ago

City administration fines 67 profiteers for overpr ..

1 minute ago

ANP- welcomes ban on Tehreek-e- Labaik

1 minute ago

Zuma defies South African court's 'sham' sentence ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.