$200m aid for flood victims to be ensured: Tahir Javed

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy National Finance Chairman of the American ruling party, Tahir Javed said on Monday that Pakistan was suffering from flood disasters and the US would not leave Pakistanis alone in this difficult time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy National Finance Chairman of the American ruling party, Tahir Javed said on Monday that Pakistan was suffering from flood disasters and the US would not leave Pakistanis alone in this difficult time.

Talking to media persons here, he said that in the first phase, aid of US $ 30 million had been given to the flood victims and they would try to take this series of aid up to US $ 200 million. He said that the members of the American Congress had also come to Pakistan with him. "We have visited the flood-affected areas. We did not see anything there except water, the land route of these areas was cut off from all sides, thousands of acres of land, crops and houses were submerged, a large number of cattle were washed away in the flood, and people were waiting for help in a state of helplessness," he added.

Tahir Javed said that when the members of Congress of the United States Sheila Jackson Lee and Thomas R Suozzi reached the flood-affected areas, tears were in their eyes on seeing the people in state of distress and lack of even basic services/needs, and they expressed their solidarity with the affected people and said that the United States was very much grieved over the problems of the Pakistani people.

"We are aware and will provide all possible assistance to Pakistan in this hour of trouble," he added.

Tahir Javed said that 100,000 tents had been delivered to Pakistan while the rest of the necessary items would also reach the flood-affected area soon.

To a question, he said that this aid was insufficient, adding that talks were also in progress with international financial institutions to defer the loan installment of Pakistan enabling it to ensure speedy relief and rehabilitation of its affected people.

He mentioned that they had also met with the President and Punjab Chief Minister, and assured them of full cooperation on behalf of United States.