2020 Termed A Very Disturbing Year: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 3 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:37 PM

2020 termed a very disturbing year: Mian Zahid Hussain

Virus damaged global economy, fuelled poverty, Global political, economic and social system damaged

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st January, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group of FPCCI, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said 2020 was a very painful year for the whole world.


During the outgoing year, viruses damaged global economy, fuelled poverty across the world and damaged the global political, economic and social order, he said.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that the coronavirus is not over but it has changed the way billions of people live in this world while many nations are grappling to cope with the second wave of virus.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that many important events took place during 2020 like defeat of the US president Trump, Brexit, recognition of Israel by many countries, rise extremism in India, annexation of IOK and war between Armenia and Azerbaijan but the pandemic dominated all the events.


Around two million lives were lost due to the virus sending a loud and clear message that the importance of health services cannot be underestimated as it is tied to the future of the world.


The pandemic has overburdened poor countries compromising their ability to service debts and provide vaccines to the masses while the developed world and international institutions are not discharge their obligations the way they should.


The world can only be a better place to live if the developed world steps forward to provide relief to the masses living in underdeveloped parts of the world, he said.

