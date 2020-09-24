UrduPoint.com
2020 World New Energy Vehicle Congress To Be Held In Hainan

Thu 24th September 2020

2020 World New Energy Vehicle Congress to be held in Hainan

The 2nd World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC 2020) will be held from Sept. 27 to 30 in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, focusing on the sustainable and healthy development of new-energy vehicles (NEVs)

HAIKOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The 2nd World New Energy Vehicle Congress (WNEVC 2020) will be held from Sept. 27 to 30 in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, focusing on the sustainable and healthy development of new-energy vehicles (NEVs).

Themed "Join hands in tiding over difficulties, cross-sector integration, and win-win cooperation," the four-day event will include broad exchanges of technical information and ideas on a variety of topics, such as integration, development and cross-sector collaboration, technological change and NEV technology innovation.

Government officials, academicians, experts and high-ranking executives of well-known auto manufacturers from home and abroad will share their insights and visions of the NEV industry and related technologies.

The event will feature two plenary meetings on the sustainable development and global cooperation of the NEV industry as well as cross-sector collaboration, five online summits and two forums, the selection of top global, cutting-edge and innovative NEV technologies, online exhibitions and other activities.

It is jointly hosted by the China Association for Science and Technology, the Hainan provincial government, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the State Administration for Market Regulation, and co-organized by the German Association of the Automotive Industry.

China's auto market, hit by COVID-19, began to recover in April, thanks to unleashed pent-up demand and encouraging policies, with sales rising 4.4 percent year on year. Sales of NEVs in China posted robust growth in August, with about 596,000 NEVs sold in the first eight months.

